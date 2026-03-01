Assam: Bajali Residents Protest Over Road, Target Minister Ranjit Kumar Das

Tension flared in Assam’s Bajali district on Sunday as residents of Cabinet MinisterRanjit Kumar Das's own residential locality erupted in protest over an unfinished rural road that has remained impassable for years.

According to a source, More than a hundred women led a sit-in demonstration near the minister’s residence, accusing the local MLA of repeatedly failing to fulfil promises to construct and pave a crucial connecting road between two panchayats. The protest, which began in the morning, drew villagers from surrounding areas and quickly turned into a strong show of public anger.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the women alleged that despite several assurances from the minister, the road remains in a deplorable condition, making daily life extremely difficult. During monsoon months, the stretch reportedly becomes almost unusable, disrupting access to schools, healthcare facilities and markets.

“This road connects two panchayats and serves thousands of people. For years, we have only received promises. Nothing has changed on the ground,” one of the protesters said, expressing frustration shared by many gathered at the site.

Villagers claimed that the foundation stone for the road project was laid with much fanfare by the minister in the past. However, they alleged that the stone was later removed and reportedly used in another road project, sparking outrage among residents who saw it as a symbol of neglect.

The protesters warned that if the road is not constructed immediately, they will boycott the upcoming elections. According to local organisers, nearly 5,000 voters from the area are prepared to abstain from voting as a mark of protest.

“We will not vote if our basic demands are ignored. We are tired of empty assurances,” another resident said, adding that the community feels betrayed after years of waiting.

Anger in the area has intensified to the point where some residents have declared that the minister will be denied entry into the locality until the road is completed. A few protesters were heard referring to him as a “fugitive minister,” alleging that he avoids visiting the area to escape public questioning.