Assam: Bajali To Soon Be Announced As Full-Fledged District

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that Bajali will soon be transformed from a sub-district to a full-fledged district as work on the same is going on.
Earlier, Bajali couldn't be declared as a full-fleged district due to some difficulties.
The Chief Minister provided insights into the ongoing restructuring of the state's administrative framework, aimed at enhancing efficiency and accessibility for the people.
CM Sarma emphasized the delegation of greater authority to sub-district levels, both in civil and police administrations. This shift aims to reduce the need for citizens to travel to district commissioner's (DC) offices for various services.
The role of additional district commissioners (ADCs) will primarily encompass civil matters, while additional superintendents of police will oversee the police aspect. District commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) will primarily take on supervisory responsibilities.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced the commencement of construction for sub-district headquarters in locations where a consensus on their placement has been reached. An allocation of Rs 5 crore each has been sanctioned for this purpose. In cases of disputes regarding headquarters' locations, ADC offices will temporarily function from the DC's office.
The CM also highlighted the significant role of ADCs as the signing authorities, specifically as the 'principal circle officer,' concerning land-related documents within their jurisdictions.
Notably, while these administrative changes are being implemented across the state, sub-districts have not yet been formed in Sixth Schedule areas. Discussions are underway to explore how this transition can be extended to those regions.