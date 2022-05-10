Assam: Bank Official Critically Injured after Miscreants Open Fire

Miscreants opened fire on an official of the State Bank of India (SBI) at Rupahihat in Kaliabor Constituency of Assam on Tuesday.

The official was the CSP manager of the bank. He has been identified as Humaiun Kobir.

He was on his way back home from the bank. The miscreants fired at Kobir and looted lakhs of rupees from his possession.

According to reports, the locals informed the police after the incident took place. The locals then admitted Kobir in a critical condition at the Bhogeshwari Phukanani Civil Hospital in Nagaon. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway into the case.

