‘Mud Dance’ no way a part of Bihu Culture

The civilized society has taken umbrage with the rather uncouth ‘dancing in the mud’ that has been witnessed in several Bihu functions across Assam this year.

This has been considered an insult to the rich tradition of Bihu, with many conscious citizens vehemently opposing such uncivilized manner of celebrating the festival.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic had marred Bihu celebrations during the past two years. Although Bihu functions were organized across the state last year, they had to be cut short due to the alarming spread of the Covid-19 virus.

This year after the state government withdrew all Covid-19 restrictions, the public had hoped to enjoy the festival by enjoying the Bihu renditions by popular artistes. However, several functions turned out to be a complete nuisance when drunken youths among the audience gathered near the pandals and began dancing in the mud.

These youths can be seen indulging in such uncouth dancing in the rain, splashing mud on each other outside bihu pandals, splashing mud on each other while artistes performed on stage.

In fact, the situation had turned volatile in most places and the police had to lathi-charge on these drunken youths to bring the situation under control.

Members of a Bihu committee in Golaghat district said that what they have witnessed this time was beyond their imagination.

He said, “All committee members had worked very hard to organize a successful Bihu function. A good show was going on as Assamese singing sensation Zubeen Garg was performing and all people were enjoying. Suddenly a few youths began dancing in the mud outside the pandal.”

“As time passed, more and more boys joined becoming the centre of attraction. We had warned them from creating such nuisance, but to not avail. Finally the police had to lathi-charge to disperse them,” he added.

Meanwhile, another committee member said, “We are really disheartened by such acts of youths in our state. They have crossed all limits in disrespecting our tradition.”