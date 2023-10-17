SC Affirms LGBTQ+ Right to Love, Stops Short of Marriage Equality

The Chief Justice further stressed that no one should be forced to undergo hormonal therapy and that the Queer community should not face harassment by being summoned to police stations solely to inquire about their sexual identity. Police should refrain from coercing queer individuals to return to their natal families and should conduct a preliminary inquiry before registering an FIR against a queer couple for their relationship.

Chief Justice Chandrachud highlighted the natural existence of Queer individuals throughout India's history and stated that Queerness is not confined to urban or elitist circles. He emphasized that marriage is not a fixed concept and the Supreme Court cannot strike down the Special Marriage Act or amend it due to institutional limitations. Failure to acknowledge the array of rights stemming from a queer relationship by the State constitutes discrimination.