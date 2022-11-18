Assam: 12-Hour Barak Bandh Impacts Normal Life in Silchar

The streets in Assam’s Silchar wore a deserted look after a 12-hour bandh called by the Barak Democratic Front (BDF) on Friday.

The bandh was called in protest against the deprivation of unemployed youths of the valley in the recruitment process of the Class III and IV posts.

The bandh was also called to protest against the harassment of Bengalis in Meghalaya.

Several organisations had extended their support to the bandh called by the BDF.

Even though the Barak Bandh was supported by several organizations and political parties, early in the morning picketers were missing from the streets.

Schools, colleges, banks and other such institutions were open as per the available information from the three districts.