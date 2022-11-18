BCCI Sacks Chetan Sharma-led National Selection Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday sacked Chetan Sharma-led All India Selection Committee following India’s recent T20 World Cup exit.

Sharma, a former India international himself, was appointed as Chief Selector back in December 2020.

The BCCI also took to Twitter to invite applications for the position of national selectors. The last date of application is November 28.

The council wrote, “BCCI invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men).”