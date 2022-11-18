BCCI Sacks Chetan Sharma-led National Selection Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday sacked Chetan Sharma-led All India Selection Committee following India’s recent T20 World Cup exit.
Sharma, a former India international himself, was appointed as Chief Selector back in December 2020.
The BCCI also took to Twitter to invite applications for the position of national selectors. The last date of application is November 28.
The council wrote, “BCCI invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men).”
The candidates, as per the board, “Should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches.”
BCCI further added that the concerned individual must ‘have retired from the game at least 5 years ago’ and that “No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee.”
The decision comes a few days after Team India's poor performance in the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue had lost to England by 10 wickets and thus exited the competition.