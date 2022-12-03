Assam

Assam: Prisoner Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in Barpeta Jail

Identified as Omar Ali, he was put behind bars for seven years. Ali was a resident of Ramapara in Alapati char of Barpeta
Assam: Prisoner in Barpeta Jail Dies in Cell
Assam: Prisoner in Barpeta Jail Dies in Cell
Pratidin Time

A prisoner in Barpeta jail died suddenly on Friday. Identified as Omar Ali, he was put behind bars for seven years. Ali was a resident of Ramapara in Alapati char of Barpeta.

As per reports, the body of the inmate is currently kept in the morgue of Barpeta Medical College Hospital, which will reportedly go through a post-mortem.

However, medical practitioners have not revealed the cause of the prisoner's death yet.

Barpeta police has registered a case stating that the prisoner's death was unnatural, after which they have conducted an investigation into the matter.

Also Read
Assam: Man Dies In Gas Tanker Explosion During Welding Work
Assam
Barpeta Jail

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com