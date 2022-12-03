Assam: Prisoner Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in Barpeta Jail

A prisoner in Barpeta jail died suddenly on Friday. Identified as Omar Ali, he was put behind bars for seven years. Ali was a resident of Ramapara in Alapati char of Barpeta.

As per reports, the body of the inmate is currently kept in the morgue of Barpeta Medical College Hospital, which will reportedly go through a post-mortem.

However, medical practitioners have not revealed the cause of the prisoner's death yet.

Barpeta police has registered a case stating that the prisoner's death was unnatural, after which they have conducted an investigation into the matter.