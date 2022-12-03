Assam: Man Dies In Gas Tanker Explosion During Welding Work

An explosion during a welding work on a gas tanker killed a middle-aged man in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday.

The incident was reported from Arengapara area of the district.

While he was welding a portion of the gas tanker, there was a loud explosion following which it caught fire.

The victim man, who’s identity is yet to be ascertained, died as a result of the impact, sources informed.

The intensity of the blast was such that a nearby dwelling also sustained damages, shattering windows and walls.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.