Assam: Barpeta Krishnaguru Sewashram to Host 12-Day Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan

Starting January 20, the Krishnaguru Sewashram in Na-Satra village, Barpeta district in Assam, will host a continuous ‘Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan’ (religious chanting) for 12 days. The event will be concluded on February 1.

Advertisment

A total of 107 branches of the Sewashram from across the country and the world will take part in the Kirtan. Notably, the ‘Eknaam Akhanda Kirtan’, a large monthly peace-focused event, is held every 12 years over 12 days by the Krishnaguru Sewashram.

The Krishnaguru Sewashram is a spiritual centre established in 1974 by Krishnaguru Prabhu, also known as Krishnaguru Ishwar, focused on spiritual upliftment, peace, and value-based education, evolving from a traditional Vaishnavite monastery (satra) into a modern institution with schools and a university—Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Visvavidyalaya.

It is known for its serene surroundings to help focus, promoting spiritual learning apart from academics and hosting spiritual events.

Also Read: Pijush Hazarika Hails Krishnaguru Sevashram’s Role in Social & Spiritual Growth