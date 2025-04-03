Pijush Hazarika Hails Krishnaguru Sevashram’s Role in Social & Spiritual Growth

Assam’s Minister for Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, visited the Krishnaguru Sevashram in Barpeta district’s Nasatra on Thursday. During his visit, he sought the blessings of spiritual leaders Premananda Prabhu and Sri Kuntala Goswami. He also interacted with the devotees at the ashram.

Addressing the media after his visit, Minister Hazarika praised the contributions of Krishnaguru Sevashram to Assam’s spiritual and social development. "The ashram has played a crucial role in strengthening spiritual values and fostering social harmony. Institutions like these are instrumental in shaping the moral and cultural foundation of society," he remarked.

He further appreciated the efforts of Krishnaguru Sevashram in the field of higher education, highlighting the impact of Krishnaguru University, established by the ashram. "Krishnaguru University has become a key center for higher education in this region. With around 5,000 students pursuing quality education here, the ashram’s initiatives in the education sector deserve immense appreciation," Hazarika stated.

Hazarika was accompanied by Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita and other dignitaries during his visit.