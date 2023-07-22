Assam: Barpeta Police Bust Fake Caste Certificate Racket, Main Accused Arrested

The revelation of a fake caste certificate racket led to the arrest of an individual on Saturday in Assam’s Barpeta.
The main accused, Paramananda Das has been arrested by the police. The incident came to light after the Barpeta district administration reported the illegal operation to the Sarbhog police.
Paramananda Das, who was identified as the mastermind behind the fraudulent scheme, was taken into custody by the police. The police have seized crucial evidence, including 14 fake caste certificates of OBC, and other incriminating documents from his residence located in Dotra village.
The investigation into the matter began after receiving prompt complaints from the district administration. It is alleged that the accused had been involved in the production and sale of fake caste certificates, exploiting the vulnerability of people in need, and charging exorbitant sums of fifteen to twenty thousand rupees for each certificate.
The arrest of Paramananda Das has raised questions about the extent and network of the racket. Authorities believe that more individuals associated with the scam are yet to be identified and arrested. The police have already launched a comprehensive probe into the matter to bring all those involved to justice.
As the investigation unfolds, the public awaits further updates on the case, hoping for a thorough cleansing of the fraudulent activities and punishment for all those found guilty.