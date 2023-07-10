Assam Battling Flood, Over 65K Affected, Lakhimpur Worst Hit

The flood situation in Assam turned severe in the last 24 hours affecting over 65,000 people in three districts, an official bulletin stated on Monday.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of districts affected by flood waters has decreased from five on Sunday to three.
The Disang (Nanglamuraghat), Brahmaputra (Tezpur; Neamatighat) are flowing above the danger level, the ASDMA report said.
Lakhimpur district has been the worst affected, with 60,208 people affected, followed by Biswanath with 2,866 and Dhemaji with 2,696.
Altogether 124 villages in nine revenue circles are under water and 937.91 hectares of cropland have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.
Nearly, 17,601 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) remain affected in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Biswanath districts.
The administrations have distributed 221.52 quintals of rice, 40.44 quintals of dal, 10.31 quintals of salt, 1009.00 litres of mustard oil and 336.78 quintals of Cattle Feed - Rice Bran.
Meanwhile, erosions have been reported in the districts of Biswanath, Charaideo, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, and South Salmara.