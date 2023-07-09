Over 30K People Still Hit by Flood Waters in Assam

The number of people affected in the recent wave of floods in Assam rose to 34,933 in the last 24 hours. This was stated by a daily flood bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on said.
However, the ASDMA data stated that the number of districts that the flood waters have hit came down to five from seven. The affected districts are Biswanath, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar.
As per the ASDMA data, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji are the worst affected districts with 18,077 and 15,859 people respectively still suffering.
Moreover, 13 revenue circles in the five affected districts are reeling under flood waters.
Meanwhile, the Disang River in Nanglamuraghat and Brahmaputra in Neamatighat are flowing above the danger level.
However no loss of life has been reported in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of human lives lost till today remains 7.
Altogether 1068.40 hectares of cropland have been damaged in the five affected districts of the state, ASDMA said.
Meanwhile, the authorities are running 17 relief distribution centres in four districts. However, more relief camps are no longer running in the affected districts.
Further, the number of animals (Small, Big and Poultry) which have been affected have also risen. 18,268 animals remain affected in Dhemaji, Biswanath and Lakhimpur districts.