Assam BDO Arrested by DVAC for Demanding Rs 16,000 Bribe from Complainant

In a swift action by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Assam, Ratan Kumar Saha, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Golakganj Development Block in Dhubri district, was arrested on 18 December 2025 for allegedly demanding a bribe from a complainant.

According to the DVAC, Saha demanded Rs 16,000 from the complainant for releasing pending bill payments. Refusing to pay, the complainant approached the Directorate to initiate legal action.

Acting on the complaint, DVAC officials laid a trap at the BDO’s office in Golakganj. Saha was caught accepting Rs 15,000 in his office chamber, and the bribe money was immediately recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

With sufficient evidence against him, Saha was formally arrested under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). A case has been registered as ACB P.S. Case No. 67/2025, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The Directorate confirmed that all necessary follow-up actions are being taken to ensure proper legal action against the accused.

