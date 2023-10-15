Assam: BDO Arrested Red-Handed on Bribery Charges in Nagaon

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Sunday trapped red-handed yet another government employee on bribery charges, this time in Nagaon district.
According to information received, a complaint was received at the Anti-Corruption office that Sewali Chakravorty, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Binakandi Development Block of Hojai district had allegedly demanded Rs. 2 lakh as bribe from the complainant for releasing payments of works completed by the complainant's brother.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate to take necessary legal action against Chakravorty.
Accordingly, a trap was laid on Sunday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption where Sewali Chakravorty was caught red handed in the presence of independent witnesses immediately after she accepted Rs. 10,000 as part of the demanded bribe in her car at Niz Kathiatoli in Nagaon district.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from her possession and has been seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.
Finding sufficient evidence against Chakravorty, she has been arrested by the team of the Directorate.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 15/10/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 83/2023 under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Necessary legal follow up action is also underway.
Meanwhile, taking to Platform X, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Sewali Chakravorty, BDO of Binakandi Block, Dist.Hojai, after she accepted Rs.10000/- as bribe in her car on the N H at Niz Kathiatoli, Dist. Nagaon for releasing payments against works completed.”