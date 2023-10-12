Dokmoka OC Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe in Assam

The Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) and officer-in-charge of the Dokmoka Police Station in Karbi Anglong was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam on Thursday for allegedly demanding a bribe amount of Rs 40,000 from the complainant for allowing disturbance free movement of his trucks carrying iron rods/cement through Dokmoka PS area.
The arrested police official identified as Sanat Kumar Mudoi was caught red handed following a trap laid by the team of Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption today.
According to a press statement by the Assam Police, unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant earlier approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, Mudoi was caught red handed, in presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 4,000/- (four thousand only) as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
Further, search of the official residence of the Sub Inspector located inside the premises of the Police Stationhas been conducted by the team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption. Cash amount of Rs. 17,74,500/- (seventeen lakh, seventyfour thousand and five hundred only) has been recovered and seized in presence of independent witnesses.
Finding sufficient evidence against the above public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 12/10/2023 vide Case No. 82/2023, under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Necessary legal follow up action is underway.