Assam: BDO, Assistant Engineer Suspended Over Corruption Charges

Former Block Development Officer (BDO) and Assistant Engineer of Binnakandi Development Block under (Panchayat and Rural Development Department) in Assam’s Hojai district have been suspended by the state government on Wednesday on corruption charges.

The duo, identified as Moin Uddin Ahmed (former BDO) and Ala Uddin (Assistant Engineer), were suspended following a written complaint by the Hojai district deputy commissioner.

As per reports, corruption worth crores took place in the Binnakandi development block from 2016 to 2021.

Moin Uddin was posted in Dhubri’s Agomoni Development Block as Fishery Extension Officer while Ala Uddin as Assistant Engineer in Hojai Zila Parishad.

