Assam: BDO Office Turns Battleground In Dhubri After Panchayat Dispute

A routine working day at the BirsHing Jarua Block Development Officer (BDO) office in Assam’s Dhubri district spiralled into chaos after a violent clash broke out between two rival factions, forcing police to intervene and restore order.

According to sources, the confrontation erupted inside the BDO office premises following mounting tensions over alleged interference in official panchayat affairs. Eyewitnesses described scenes of shouting, pushing, and physical scuffles as tempers flared between the two groups.

The dispute reportedly centres around allegations against Kadam Ali, husband of Rahima Khatun, the chairperson of the Gaon Panchayat under the BirsHing Jarua Assembly constituency and her son, Rafiqul Islam. Locals have alleged that despite not holding any official post, the duo had been actively interfering in government-related works not only of Gaon Panchayat but also in matters concerning the Gaur Gaon Panchayat and the BirsHing Jarua BDO office.

The situation had been simmering for weeks. Abu Samad Sheikh, a resident under the village panchayat, had allegedly submitted multiple complaints to the BDO, raising concerns over what he described as unauthorised involvement in administrative and development works. However, he claimed that no concrete action was taken in response to his grievances.

On the day of the incident, the issue reportedly resurfaced during discussions at the BDO office, triggering a heated argument between supporters of both sides. The argument soon escalated into a physical altercation, creating panic among officials and staff present at the office.

As tensions mounted and the situation threatened to spiral further out of control, a large contingent of police personnel rushed to the spot. The security team managed to disperse the clashing groups and bring the situation under control.

Police later confirmed that three individuals from both factions were detained in connection with the incident. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the sequence of events and determine responsibility for the violence.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over political interference and factionalism at the grassroots level of governance in the district. For many residents, the clash inside a government office has raised uncomfortable questions about transparency and accountability in local administrative functioning.

Authorities are expected to review the complaints and examine the allegations that led to the confrontation. Meanwhile, security around the BDO office has been tightened to prevent any further untoward incidents.