Assam Skill University Launches Digital Manufacturing Lab In Collaboration with ELMAX

Assam Skill University (ASU), the first skill-focused university in Northeast India, has inaugurated a cutting-edge Digital Manufacturing Simulation Lab at its Mangaldai campus. The initiative, undertaken in partnership with Kolkata-based technical education solutions provider ELMAX Systems and Solutions, aims to provide students with hands-on exposure to modern industrial technologies.

According to sources, the new lab, part of ASU’s Diploma programme in Digital Manufacturing Technologies, is designed to prepare students for Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing ecosystems. It integrates globally recognised software platforms such as 3DEXPERIENCE, SOLIDWORKS, and MATLAB, allowing learners to work on design, simulation, validation, and digital manufacturing processes.

ELMAX Systems and Solutions will support the lab’s setup and deliver structured training, including Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs), student internships, and industry-oriented capstone projects. The initiative ensures a comprehensive skill-building environment, aligning academic learning with real-world industrial practices.

The lab has been developed under the guidance of ASU’s Department of Electronics Engineering and reinforces the university’s mission to merge skill education with higher education, promote applied research, and encourage entrepreneurship-driven learning.

Spread over an 83-acre modern campus in Mangaldai, Assam Skill University continues to strengthen its infrastructure and industry partnerships to develop a future-ready workforce for the region and beyond.