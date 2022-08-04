Assam Becoming Hotbed of Jihadi Activities: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state has become a hotbed of Jihadis activities having link with the Bangladesh-based terror outfit.

The chief minister in a press conference gave details about the five terror modules so far busted in the state by Assam Police.

In regard to this he revealed few cases earlier busted since late 1990s.

The first module Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HUM) was busted in the year 1999 followed by Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI) in the year 2003-04. With five years of hardwork from 2011-16 Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh was busted. After that in the year 2018-20, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was busted.

Since the last five months, Assam is focusing on busting Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) having affiliation to Al-Qaida in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS). And so far 5 modules have been busted by Assam Police, he said.

Also Read: Rima Das’s Film ‘Tora’s Husband’ Among 10 World Premieres at TIFF

First module was busted by Barpeta Police on March and apprehended five Jihadis. During the preliminary investigation it was revealed the prime accused Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammad Suman, a resident of Bangladesh, has entered India illegally through West Bengal.

The second module was busted in April by Barpeta Police in several parts of the district and six persons were apprehended.

Following that, Bongaigaon Police in July arrested four persons and they were residents of Tripura.

The fourth module was busted in Morigaon which made a major breakthrough for Assam police. The prime accused Mufti Mustafa, who has a doctorate in Islamic Law, had connections which the top leaders of the terror organisation ABT. After getting doctorate in 2017, he opened a Madrassa Jami-ul-Huda in Moirabari.

Speaking about the Madrassa that has been demolished, he said that it allegedly turned the madrassa into a hub for all the operations. Following the strong evidences collected regarding the terror activities taking place inside the Madrassa, it was vandalized on Thursday.

CM Sarma said, “Their mode of communication is highly sophisticated where they created an app. The people from Bangladesh entering India install the app and after communicating they discontinue the app. As a result it is difficult to track them.”

“Mustafi might be aware of the sleeper cells that are operating India,” he added.

Jihadi literature and videos were recovered from him. He was even sent money in small amounts so that no one is suspicious about him.

The fifth module was busted by Barpeta Police and nine suspects were apprehended.

The jihadis, CM Sarma said, does not use mobile phones for communication. They keep high date in their laptops, pendrives and so on.

CM Sarma said, “In one way or other the jihadis so far arrested have connections with the Madrassas.”

The Jihadis so far arrested are handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation.

However, he adds, information they receives regarding such terror groups are from Muslim community. All Islamic people of Assam are in support Jihad is highly untrue.” He urged the people of Assam to not generalize and that information is mostly obtained from Muslim communities.

He also requested in masjid if the imam and new teacher are not from local area or if they have come from outside should not be entertained. If they come across such suspicious people then they should inform in police station nearly so that verification can be done.

He also added a tollfree number will be launched so that the people can give information regarding any suspicious person or activities.

Many training camps were organised during the covid period. These training included tradecrafts, cyber security, radicalization and bomb making.