Assam: Beheaded Body of Student Found at Madrasa Hostel in Cachar

In a gruesome incident, the beheaded body of a 12-year-old student was found in a hostel room of Madrassa in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday morning.
The incident was reported at Darus Salam Hafizia Madrasa in Dholai where the student after having dinner the previous night went to his room to sleep, however, earlier today his decapitated body was found.
The beheaded body was found lying on the floor by a teacher of the madrasa when he entered the hostel room to wake up the students for Fazr namaz. After the recovery of the body, the authorities of the madrasa immediately informed the Dholai police, sources said.
The police after reaching the spot recovered the body and detained around 20 fellow students who were sharing the hostel room with the deceased, identified as Rabijul Hussain, and three teachers for questioning.
While the police have launched an investigation into the gruesome murder of the student, the madrasa has been sealed for the moment.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post mortem examination.
The incident has created a tensed atmosphere in the area as the question arises who had killed the minor boy in such a merciless manner and the reason behind his murder.