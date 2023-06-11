Assam: 2 Men Mercilessly Beheaded In Doomdooma

One person was caught by Doomdooma Police in Assam on Sunday while another remained absconding in connection with a horrific case of murder.
As per initial reports, two men were mercilessly beheaded in an attack with a sharp weapon by the accused after which one of them fled to escape police custody.
The deceased were identified as Suren Muda and Babul Muda. They were killed by the accused who attacked them with a machete, beheading them.
Meanwhile, the identities of the two accused were established as Petu and Godha. While Godha was apprehended by the Doomdooma Police, Petu remained absconding.
According to information received, the incident took place at number 12 Aathai Basti in Longsowal of Doomdooma in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
The reason behind the murders has not come to the fore yet. Police are investigating the matter and are hopeful of arresting the other accused soon.
Earlier in May, in a shocker from Assam’s Sonitpur district, an elderly man was allegedly murdered by his domestic help who he had employed at his tea estate located in Tezpur. The harrowing incident was reported from Malijan Tea Estate.
The deceased, identified as Upen Nath, was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his domestic help for reasons currently unknown. According to sources, the murder was committed on Wednesday following which the accused house help went into hiding.
The accused has been identified as one Dhiren Toti. Meanwhile, local police were informed about the incident.