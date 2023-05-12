Assam: Bengal Tiger Found Dead at Kaziranga National Park

It is believed that the feline succumbed to injuries it suffered during a fight with another tiger. The carcass was found by forest officials who informed the local police and a veterinary team.

The carcass had injury marks in many places, indicating that the feline died following an altercation with another tiger, sources informed.

Earlier this year, the carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger was found in Assam's Orang National Park.

The carcass was found near the Bhabapur camp inside the national park.

According to Pradipta Baruah, DFO, Mangaldoi Wildlife Division, the Royal Bengal tiger died a few days back due to old-age-related issues.

The forest staff immediately alarmed the higher authorities.

"Immediately we along with the veterinary team rushed to the spot for post-mortem. We suspect that the tiger died due to old-age-related issues. It's a natural death," the DFO added.

The carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he added.