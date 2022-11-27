Maha CM Announces to Set up Assam Bhawan in Navi Mumbai

Approving the request of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Maharashtra government announced the construction of Assam Bhawan in Navi Mumbai.

According to reports, CM Sarma, on the other hand, said that the Assam government will allot land to set up Maharashtra Bhawan in the northeastern state.

A statement from the Maha CM Eknath Shinde's office read, “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who met Mr. Sarma in Guwahati on Saturday evening, has approved his request for the construction of the Assam Bhavan in Navi Mumbai, while they will provide land for Maharashtra Bhavan in Assam.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed CM Shinde and said that Assam Bhavan already exists in Navi Mumbai.

He criticized the CM saying, “every State wants land in Mumbai. But, Maharashtra doesn’t have a place in other States.”