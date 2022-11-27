Assam

Assam: DU Student Falls from Hostel Building, Sustains Injuries

The authorities of the university are investigating the incident.
Pratidin Bureau

A commerce student from Dibrugarh University sustains injuries after he fell from second floor of university hostel on Sunday in Assam.

According to sources, the student has been identified as Anand Sarma and the incident occurred at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Students’ Hostel.

Anand was rushed to a nearby private hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be ascertained as to how the student fell from the second flood however, it is suspected to be a ragging-centric incident.

The authorities of the university are investigating the incident.

Further details awaited.

