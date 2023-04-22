Assam Bhawan in Two South Indian Cities to Come Up by 2023

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that the construction of Assam Bhawan in two South Indian cities will be completed by the end of 2023.

CM Sarma laid the foundation stone for new Assam House at Dwarka in New Delhi today.

While gracing the occasion, the chief minister said that the existing Assam Bhawans in Kolkata and New Delhi will be renovated.

He said, “The existing Assam Bhawan in Kolkata will be renovated which will start in July next year and renovation works for existing Assam Bhawan in New Delhi will start from next month.”

He informed that Karbi Bhawan, Dimasa Bhawan and Assam House will be constructed at Dwarka in New Delhi.

On this CM Sarma said, “The Assam House will be helpful and beneficial mainly for the patients from Assam. It will be also helpful for the students who come to the place for enrolment in colleges and universities.”

“By June this year, construction of Assam Bhawan in Vellore will be completed, followed by the one in Bangalore in November,” he said.

He further said, “Our government is looking for land acquisition in Delhi and Mumbai to set up Assam project in the mentioned area to establish Namghors and other which would reflect the culture of Assamese community.”

Moreover, CM Sarma said that a bridge connecting Gohpur and Golaghat will be constructed over the Brahmaputra River.