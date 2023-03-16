Assam Budget 2023-24: Ajanta Neog Announces Slew Of Infrastructural Projects

Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog, who is presenting the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, announced a slew of infrastructural projects that were undertaken by the government to be completed during the year.

The minister said that projects worth Rs 10,000 crores under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA) were undertaken to strengthen infrastructures in transport, tourism, education and other social sectors.

Highlight of Neog’s speech on infrastructure -

The Asom Mala program has different implementation legs which includes SOPD, externally aided projects and NIDA (NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance).

14 roads of length of about 343 km, packaged into 18 contracts, have been taken up under SOPD leg. 5 no. of works of length 110 km are completed. The rest of the packages are in different stages of progress and would mostly be completed by 2024.

An amount of Rs. 1,861.20 crore has been released for Asom Mala (SOPD) works till date and an amount of Rs. 1,465.23 crore has been incurred till 15.03.2023.

Eight no. of works of 247 km have been taken up under Assam Secondary Road Network Improvement Project (ASRIP) aided by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) with an outlay of Rs. 3,519.27 crore. The roads include the historic Dhodor Ali.

11 no. of works of 312.5 km have been taken up under ASCCIP with an outlay of Rs. 3,994 cr. It includes one arterial road each in Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong & West Karbi Anglong hill districts, BTR and Barak Valley region.

Five road packages of length 135 km, have been taken up under NIDA with an outlay of Rs. 1,252.14 cr. The works includes upgradation of famous Pandit Hem Chandra Goswami path in Golaghat district. All works have commenced.

We are working hard to ensure that the Guwahati Ring Road becomes a reality, with a span of about 91 Km, from Khanapara to Narengi via Baihata Chariali, Dumunichowki, Kurua which 28 includes 6-lane bridge over river Brahmaputra connecting Narengi in South Bank with Kurua in North Bank. Apart from Dhubri Fulbari Bridge, Bridge over river Brahmaputra connecting Palashbari with Sualkuchi has also been sanctioned for an amount of Rs 3197.20 cr and work is going to start very soon.

Kaziranga elevated corridor is in its final stage of sanctioning and in process for wild life clearances.

Construction of Bridge over river Brahamaputra Connecting Majuli with Jorhat with cost of Rs 925 cr, Improvement and Upgradation of Road from Balichapori, Majuli to Bangalmara, Lakhimpur, including construction of two major bridges over Luit and Subansiri river with cost- Rs 969.15 cr on EPC mode under ASRIP are other important projects. Construction of work on major Bridge with cost of Rs 248 cr over river Pagladia with road Connecting Kumarikata and Nayabasti is in full swing.

The finance minister also announced some important flyover proposed for construction across the state –

Four lane elevated road on Gopinath Bordoloi road

Flyover at cycle factory junction on Guwahati Garbhanga road

Flyover at Fatasil Chariali on RK Chowdhury road

Flyover near Downtown hospital and near Rajiv Bhawan at GS road

Alternative elevated road to Kamakhya temple

Elephant underpasses for elephant corridor locations near Deepor beel

Elevated road across Deepor beel between Swahid Smarak approach road and Koinadhara road at Guwahati

Flyover from Baruah Chariali to Bhogdoi Bridge at Jorhat

Flyover at Amolapatty Railway Crossing x. Flyover at Mancotta Railway Crossing

Flyover at Lahowal Railway Crossing in Dibrugarh

Flyover from Diphu stadium to Diphu Head post office at Diphu

Elevated road on Silchar Kalain road

We are going to take up 4 new Road corridors under Assam Mala

Neog further announced -

District jails located at the center of Dibrugarh, Cachar, Tezpur and Jorhat cities will be relocated so that urban open spaces in the form of parks can be created for public. Many new District libraries, circuit houses will be built.

Existing Nehru Stadium will be strengthened along with conversion of Khanikar integrated Sports Complex from 5,000 to 15,000 seating capacity. Rabindra Bhawan at Guwahati will be reconstructed; state of the art DGP office, 5000 capacity auditorium at Sankardev Kalashetra and ITA Machkhowa will be major highlights of new infrastructure in Guwahati City. Construction of 2 new medical colleges will be started at Karimganj and Sibsagar.

Construction of New Assam House, Dwarka, New Delhi for an amount of Rs. 2165.57 Lacs , construction of Assam Bhavan at New Delhi for an amount of Rs. 6610.28 Lacs and construction of Assam House at Kolkata at an amount of Rs. 9991.23 lakh have started. The construction of Assam House at Bangaluru will be completed this year and construction of Assam Bhavan at Vellore has been completed. The construction of Swahid Smarak Khetra , Guwahati will be completed this year.

The Assembly building will be completed this year. Renovation of Tai Ahom museum in Sivasagar will start this year.

Our Government is committed to establish Institute of Wildlife Health & Research at Dinjan with a project outlay of Rs 250 cr to provide an State of the Art wildlife health and rehabilitation facility with three satellite centres at Kaziranga, Manas & Tezpur.

I propose Rs 15,102 cr. in total, under various heads for development of Infrastructure in form of Roads and Buildings under Public Works Departments.

Ahead of present the budget today, the finance minister stressed that this year’s budget will be focused on the overall welfare of the people.

Addressing reporters ahead of tabling the budget during the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly today, the finance minister noted that this would be her third budget.

Ajanta Neog said, “This will be the third budget that I will be presenting. This year the budget will focus on the overall welfare of the people of the state.”

The finance minister elucidated the sectors that were given more importance in this year’s budget. She said that special focus had been on the education sector and eradication of poverty.

“This year, the budget will emphasize on self-employment. We have given special focus on revamping the education sector. Also, eradication of poverty in Assam will be a major focus point for this budget,” she said.

The finance minister further said, “There has been an attempt to find a solution to the problem of unemployment. We have also accorded focus on the economic development of Assam.”