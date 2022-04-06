Assam: Bhramyaman Theatre In Nagaon Reopens After 2 Years

Bhramyaman theatre in Assam reopened on Tuesday after being shut for over two years in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also known as ‘The Roving Theatre of Assam’, it is situated in the Nagaon district of the state.

The theatre, which involves the participation of people through performing arts, has been a part of the state’s cultural heritage.

Mridul Bhuyan, a popular star of Bhramyaman, was quoted by ANI as saying, “During the sudden closure of all performances for around two years, we had to pass through a tremendous crisis.”

Bhuyan thanked the Assam government for the approval to reopen the theatre in light of the receding cases of Covid-19.