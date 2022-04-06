Elderly Woman Hit By Ambulance Dies In North Guwahati

An elderly woman was killed in a tragic road accident on Wednesday at Joyguru in Amingaon in North Guwahati.

The accident took place on national highway 13 near Joyguru in Amingaon today. The woman was walking on the roadside when she was hit by a speeding ambulance.

The deceased woman has been identified as Mohini Baniya, a resident of Tangla in Assam’s Udalguri district.

She was living in Joyguru for a long time along with her family in a rented space.