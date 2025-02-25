Assam, Bhutan Strengthen Ties; Focus on Gelephu Mindfulness City and Economic Cooperation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in a high-level session on "Indo-Bhutan Economic Cooperation and Gelephu Mindfulness City – Opportunities for Mutual Collaboration", held as part of the Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment & Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati.

The session, attended by Bhutan’s Minister of Agriculture & Livestock Younten Phuntsho, emphasized the deep historical and economic ties between Assam and Bhutan while exploring avenues for enhanced trade, connectivity, investment, and cultural exchanges.

CM Sarma highlighted that the Indo-Bhutan relationship, built on mutual respect and understanding, remains a diplomatic priority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. He expressed strong support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project, calling it a symbol of unity and shared prosperity between the two nations. The Assam government, in collaboration with the Government of India, is actively working to align its development strategies with the GMC vision.

As part of this initiative, CM Sarma emphasized the strategic importance of the Inland Waterways Terminal at Jogighopa, aimed at boosting regional trade. He further revealed that, pending approval from the Government of India, Assam plans to develop a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to facilitate economic collaboration and establish a township complementing the GMC project. Additionally, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is closely involved in advancing the Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail connectivity and improving surrounding road infrastructure to strengthen ties between Assam and Bhutan.

Bhutan’s Minister Younten Phuntsho reaffirmed his country’s commitment to green energy, agricultural innovation, and economic resilience. He highlighted the need for deeper Indo-Bhutan cooperation to drive innovation, food security, and sustainable growth. He also lauded Assam’s rapid advancements in infrastructure, trade, and connectivity under the leadership of Dr. Sarma, noting that these developments would create new opportunities for Bhutan.

The session was also attended by Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, BTR Chief Promod Bodo, Assam Minister U.G. Brahma, and Tata Power CEO & MD Dr. Praveer Sinha.

