Assam: Bike Collides Head-On with EVM-Carrying Traveller in Boko, 2 Injured

In a devastating road accident at Singra in Boko, a bike collided head-on with a traveller transporting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) on Tuesday. The impact of the collision has left both bikers in critical condition.
The injured identified as Mriganka Rabha and Bhargav Rabha, were swiftly taken to The Boko First Aid Centre for immediate medical attention.
The traveller, who was transporting EVMs from Nagarbera to Boko, was involved in the accident. The severity of the collision necessitated the urgent referral of both the injured to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment. Both individuals hail from Boko Hahim.
The incident prompted a rapid response from the Boko police, who are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.