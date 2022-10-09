Assam

Assam: Bike Rally at Dergaon Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

The practice session of the Police Training College and motorcycle show in Dergaon have been canceled due to bad weather conditions.
Few minor changes have been made in the program schedule of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah will visit Dergaon and inaugurate the two-day conference of the superintendents of police to be held at the Police Training College.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place for the two-day conference.

