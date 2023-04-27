Assam: Biker Comes Up Against Herd Of Elephants; Gets Trampled To Death

A 45-year-old man was tragically killed after being attacked by a herd of elephants in Assam’s Hojai district on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as one Sareth Samse, was confronted by a herd of elephants while he was on his way towards Baithalangso in West Karbi Anglong district on his bike.

Sareth, upon seeing the herd, got nervous and halted his bike. He was then charged and trampled by a tusker before he could flee the area.

During the ordeal, Sareth sustained serious injuries but was still breathing. He was spotted by locals and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased was employed at the Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project, sources informed.

Earlier this month, a middle-aged man died after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Goalpara district.

The incident was reported at Dhamar village area in Lakhipur where the deceased was searching for his son when a herd of wild elephants entered the village area and started to vandalize.

The man, identified as one Anar Ali, was then confronted by an elephant who trampled him to death.

Anar Ali was working as a laborer at a brick kiln factory in the area.