Assam: Miscreants Attempt To Tap Oil From Pipeline; Triggers Massive Spillage

An incident of oil theft has been reported at Bokakhat under Assam’s Golaghat district wherein unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to steal oil by digging and cutting open a pipeline in the area.

According to information, the miscreants had dug open a pipeline near Sapjuri Rongali village and attempted to tap oil from it on Wednesday night.

It is however unclear if they were successful in their endeavor, sources informed, adding that the alleged oil theft took place on the pipeline between Digboi and Barauni in Bihar.

The theft bid has led to a massive spillage in the area with an empty pond now being filled with oil, sources informed.

Meanwhile, local police and authorities reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The police recovered a shovel, a container and other materials from the scene that was used for the crime.

Earlier last month, Digboi Police arrested twelve people for allegedly being involved in oil pilferage racket.

As many as five tankers smuggling oil were seized by the Assam Police while the vehicles were parked at the Assam-Arunachal border. The tankers were smuggling crude oil.

Reports said that several oil pilferage gangs have been thriving in upper Assam for over a decade, which mostly targets oil tankers carrying fuels.