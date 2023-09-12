Assam: Biker, Cyclist Killed In Head-On Crash at Boko

A biker and another person on a bicycle were killed in a head-on collision accident that occurred at Boko under Assam’s Kamrup district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased biker has been identified as Binoy Sharma, while the other person has been identified as one Golak Soudar.
Sources informed that the duo was involved in a head-on collision near Bamunigaon village at Bhurkibari. While the person on the bicycle was killed on the spot, the biker succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the hospital.
Local police have been informed of the incident.
Recently, a road accident claimed the lives of two people in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
As per initial reports from the scene of the accident, a Toyota Innova car bearing registration number AS 01 JC 3076 collided head-on with an oncoming truck causing the accident.
The deceased and injured people belonged to the same family. Both were traveling in the Innova car which met with an accident.
Two of the family members were killed on the spot in the accident, it has been revealed, while the others sustained grave injuries and were rushed for immediate medical attention.