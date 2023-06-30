Tripura Police Seize Heroin Worth Over Rs 13 Crore

Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure, identified as Mahabul Alam and Piklu Bhowmik. According to reports, the heroin was allegedly hidden inside the accused's vehicle in an improvised cloth bag.

"One Mahindra Thar TR01 BU 0234 was intercepted by Ambassa PS at Naka Point. Searching the vehicle, 300 cases of heroin weighing 3.415 Kg and having a market value of approx. Rs 13.8 crore were recovered hidden inside the vehicle in an improvised cloth bag. This is one of the biggest recoveries ever made in Tripura. Two people on board, Mahabul Alam and Piklu Bhowmik, were arrested. A specific case has been registered," said a police official.