Assam: Two Held For Rape Attempt On Mentally Challenged Girl

Two persons were arrested for alleged rape attempt on a mentally-challenged girl in Assam’s Majuli on Friday.

Following the incident, local police arrested the duo and registered a case under relevant sections against them.

The accused have been identified as Sanjeev Das and Raj Das.

Further investigation is on.

On Tuesday, a 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Guwahati’s Noonmati area.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the victim girl (aged 6 years) was alone at home as her parents had gone out for work. Taking opportunity of the moment, the accused, identified as Dwijen Ramsiyari, got inside the house and allegedly committed the heinous crime.

Later, when the parents returned home, the victim girl narrated the entire incident to them, after which, they lodged a police complaint against Ramsiyari.

Police arrested the accused based on the complaint and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012 against him.