Assam: Biswajit Daimary's Convoy Meets with Accident in Bongaigaon, One Injured

In a significant development, the convoy of Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary encountered a serious accident at Rakhal Dubi in Bongaigaon on Monday.
The incident, unfolded due to a head-on collision between one of the convoy vehicles and a truck.
As per reports, Daimary was not present in the vehicle at the time of the accident, sparing him from harm. However, the collision resulted in injuries to his bodyguard namely Hemanta Kumar Goswami.
In another instance, Assam cabinet minister Bimal Borah's convoy met with an accident last month causing substantial damages to a vehicle.
The cabinet minister of industries and commerce and public enterprises, and cultural affairs was reportedly tasked with bringing people from Tinisukia, Dibrugarh and Charaideo to a gathering where PM Modi was scheduled to address a public meeting.
While on his way, in the Sivasagar town, his convoy met with an accident while trying to save cattle herds that suddenly rushed onto the road.
Notably, there were no reports of loss of lives, security personnel part of his convoy and party workers headed to the meeting sustained injuries.