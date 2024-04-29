9 Killed as Goods Vehicle Rams Into Parked Truck in Chhattisgarh

At least nine persons including children lost their lives after a goods vehicle rammed into a parked truck in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara, reports said on Monday.
According to reports, the tragic accident occurred late Sunday night near Kathia village of Bemetara while the ill-fated vehicle with around 30 passengers was returning after attending a family function.
As many as 23 people have been injured in the accident, reports added. They have been shifted to a hospital for further treatment. The victims were reportedly natives of Patharra village.