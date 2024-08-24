Assam: Man Arrested for Attempted Molestation of 7-Year-Old Girl in Tinsukia

A disturbing case of attempted molestation was reported in Assam’s Tinsukia, where a seven-year-old girl was targeted on Friday evening.
The distressing incident unfolded in Tinsukia’s Sripuria where the accused identified as Jun Haloi, allegedly tried to molest the girl under the pretense of offering her chocolates.
The Tinsukia police responded quickly to the incident, rescuing the young girl from harm.
Haloi initially fled upon the arrival of the police but was later apprehended during a series of night-time raids at different locations.
The culprit has been charged under Case No. 295/24, with violations of Section 75(2) Bns read with Section 8 of the POCSO Act at Tinsukia Sadar Police Station.
Meanwhile, in another disturbing incident in Dibrugarh town, two youths allegedly molested a woman in the Milan Nagar area on August 17.
According to reports, the victim woman, who works at a local shop, was returning home around 8:00 PM when the two men on a bike approached her. They allegedly touched her inappropriately and attempted to drag her into a dark lane.
The woman, recounting the incident, told the media, "I came out from my workplace to go home around 8 PM. I had some household things to purchase; thus, I got a bit late, say around 8:30 PM. Meanwhile, a two-wheeler crossed me. I didn’t notice who was riding it, as my focus was on my mobile. The two-wheeler then came towards me from the front and touched me on my chest and also dragged my hand. I sought help from a person to chase them, but didn’t find them. Later, I saw them standing near my home. When my brother and I confronted them, they denied our claims. One of the youth’s elder sister abused me for accusing them."
The victim also revealed that the police responded swiftly to the complaint, collected CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
Notably, the two suspects were detained on August 18 night based on an FIR lodged by the victim at the Milan Nagar police station.