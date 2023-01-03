Assam: Several Pol Parties Stage Protest in Biswanath Against Merging of Districts

Several political parties staged protest on Tuesday in Assam's Biswanath against the recent cabinet decision of merging four districts of the State with existing ones. The Indian National Congress, Asom Jatiya Parishad, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, CPM, CPI-ML took part in the protest.

As per sources, the protest was being held under the aegis of Biswanath District Virodhi Oikya Manch demanding the withdrawal of the cabinet decision by the Assam Government.

During the sit-in programme, the protesters, holded anti-BJP government placards and raised anti-government slogans in Biswanath Nagar. Leaders of the Congress, AAP, TMC, CPM, CPI-ML participated on behalf of the Opposition Unity Forum. All the opposition political parties collectively formed a protest movement to demanding the scrapping of the decision and warned that the protest will continue till the cabinet decision of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is revoked.

Notably, the cabinet has decided to merge four districts in the interest of the state. Bajali will be merged with Barpeta district, Biswanath with Sonitpur district, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon district, and Tamulpur will be merged with Baksa district.

Earlier, the CM said this is a temporary measure in accordance with the Election Commission's order. After the merger, the number of districts will come down from 35 to 31.