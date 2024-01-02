Assam BJP Accuses Congress of Dividing Northeast; Credits Progress to PM Modi

State President of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress and stated that the party has destroyed the Northeast and has divided the nation too.
Kalita's statement comes amid the Congress preparing itself for the Bharat Nyay Yatra which will kick off on January 14 from Manipur's Imphal.
Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Bhabesh Kalita said, "Congress has indulged in a lot of corruption in the country. They have destroyed the Northeast. Rahul Gandhi is organising a Yatra in the northeast, similar to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but the people will never trust Congress. They are the ones who have divided India. The progress that has happened in North-East is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
He further stated that PM Modi has given the Northeast a "new engine" and "new energy".
"Assam has progressed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has got help and relief. Narendra Modi has given the north east a new engine and new energy," Bhabesh Kalita added.