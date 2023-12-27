Assam BJP President Expels 15 Members for Independent Candidature in DHAC Polls
Ahead of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) Elections, the state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita on Wednesday expelled as many as 15 BJP members (Karyakartas) for their Independent candidature against the BJP’s official candidate.
Lalremthiem Tuolor, Rahul Naiding, Silvias Lalrotlounga Khozol, Paunamsaulakbe Newme, Pauramduing Jeme, Pronen Haflongbar, Punush Nunisa, Bimal Hojai, Hemanta Kemprai, Joysing Durong, Dormen Enghi, Ramgalungbe Jeme, Lalropui Hmar, Saivongril Hrangkhol, and Joydesh Phong, among other BJP Karyakartas, are said to have chosen to run as independent candidates in the DHAC Polls.
It is to be noted that the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) elections in the Dima Hasao district of Assam are scheduled to be held on January 8, 2024.
The polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Voting will take place at 280 polling stations.
A total of 1,41,124 people are expected to cast their votes. There are 70,485 male voters and 70,639 female voters out of this total.
The results of the DHAC polls will be announced on January 12, 2024.
The NCHAC, also known as the Dima Hasao Council, was established under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution to administer the Dima Hasao district and assure the development of the area's hill people.
The Council is now chaired by Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa.