Assam: BJP, AGP Secure 12 Seats, Congress Win 2 In DAC Elections

The ruling party in Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) have retained power in the Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) in the state on Thursday, after results were declared for elections held earlier in the week.

Of the total of 22 seats, BJP and AGP won in 12, while the opposition Congress won in only two seats. Moreover, the Jimochhaya People’s Party (JPP) won seven of the remaining seats with one seat going to an independent candidate.

Following the victory, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to write, “The resounding victory of BJP and allies in Deori autonomous council election revalidates popular trust in our government guided by vision of ‘adarniya’ PM Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

It may be noted that polling for the council took place on Tuesday with a turnout of almost 80 per cent of the total of 43,595 voters.

Polling had taken place in 93 polling stations spread across six districts and four sub-divisions.

As many as 75 candidates were in the fray, 18 from BJP, 4 from AGP, 14 from Congress, 7 from AAP, 1 from AJP and 29 including candidates from JPP and independent candidates.