College Principal, 4 Others Arrested in Scholarship Scam in Assam’s Barpeta

At least five persons, including College principal was arrested in connection to Ishan Uday Scholarship scam in Assam’s Barpeta district.

According to reports, principal and staff of few colleges were involved in the scholarship scam.

The principal has been identified as Manik Ali of Barpeta Bongaigaon College.

Along with Manik, junior assistant of the college Abul Bashar and junior assistants of other colleges in Baniyarapara- Sajidul Islam, Khabiruddin and Salim Malik were also arrested.

Last week, two persons, identified as Jeherul Islam and Habibur Rahman, were arrested for embezzling money in the name of the scholarship.