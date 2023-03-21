Assam: BJP, Allies Meet To Discuss Delimitation Process

All legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led coalition government in Assam met at the auditorium of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday to discuss the delimitation process among other matters at hand.

The meeting was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Legislators from all of the parties in the coalition government in the state were present in the meeting.

According to reports, the meeting discussed at least three pertinent matters at hand for the Assam government.

The matter of delimitation of assembly constituencies in Assam was up for discussion in the meeting. In addition, the issue of Election Commission of India (ECI) delegates visiting the state was also brought up.

Moreover, the meeting reportedly also discussed the upcoming Bihu celebrations in the state and the remaining G20 meetings to be held here.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the state government will assist legislators in the development of ‘Char areas’ across the state.

Addressing the House during the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Sarma spoke on the need for development in char areas of Assam. He asked legislators in these areas to take charge and bring up their issues and the government will assist in the matter.

CM Sarma said, “The government will help MLAs if they take initiative in this matter. We need to bring out the new generations. I ask them to move forward through various departments rather than being confined to directorates.”

He said, “We have to work towards ending the tendency to stay away from modernity. I ask all MLAs to work tirelessly to bring development to char areas. Take the help of schemes from every state government department.”

Meanwhile, the Assam CM then addressed MLAs especially those in areas containing minorities and went on to hand the responsibility of bringing progress to char regions of the state to cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary who holds the portfolio of Environment and Forests, Act East Policy Affairs and Welfare of Minorities Department in the Assam government.

CM Sarma also emphasized on using funds from the Public Works Department (PWD) for developmental works in these areas.