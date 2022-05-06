Assam: BJP, Coalition Partners Discuss on Govt’s Development Schemes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held deliberations with all ministers and MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) at Borgos resort in Kaziranga on Friday on the effective implementation of the schemes of the Union Government and Government of Assam.

A brainstorm session was held on the series of schemes which will be at the forefront of government’s development plans and the role of cabinet colleagues and legislators in their proper implementation.

BJP's North East general secretary Ajay Jamwal and chiefs of the saffron party's allies including Atul Bora of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Pramod Boro of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and others attended the meeting.

Taking to twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “As we complete one year of our govt in Assam, it gives me immense pleasure to meet my Cabinet colleagues & legislatures of @BJP4Assam & allied parties in a day-long session at Kaziranga.”

The BJP government in the state will be completing its first year in office on May 10 when Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a public rally at Guwahati.



