Assam: BSF Jawan Dies in Silchar

In a tragic incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan died after falling from the terrace of a building at the Masimpur BSF camp in Silchar in Cachar district of Assam.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Hukam Singh Bhilala who was around 44-years-old. He hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

Jawans of the camp admitted Bhilala at the BSF hospital right after the incident took place. Later, he was shifted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) at a critical condition.

Bhilala was declared dead by the doctors at the SMCH.

Meanwhile, the police has suspected that the incident occurred as the jawan was under the influence of alcohol.

A police official said, “When we went to the terrace for inspection, we found bottles of alcohol, glasses and some plates. Therefore, we have suspected that the jawan lost his balance after consuming alcohol and fell down from the terrace.”

Also Read: Massive Fire at Industrial Area in Mumbai