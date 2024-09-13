Assam BJP Enrolls Over 20 Lakh Members In Record 9-Day Drive

The BJP in Assam has made significant strides in its ongoing membership drive, enrolling more than 20 lakh new members in just nine days.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the party has crossed 20,43,796 members in the state since the drive began, surpassing the total membership recorded during the previous campaign in 2019.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, has already enrolled 20,43,796 members in just 9 days. In fact, we have already surpassed the total membership enrolled in 2019. We will continue the membership drive with even greater dedication," Sarma said.
In 2019, total members were 18 lakh and it was done in one and a half months. But in the last 9 days, the BJP's membership drive in Assam has crossed 20.43 lakh. The BJP's membership drive will be continued till September 25. Today we held a meeting to discuss the membership drive in the BTAD area," he added.
Earlier, Sarma shared that within the first week of the drive, around 13 lakh people had already joined the BJP.
The membership drive continues to see strong participation, with the BJP looking to further expand its base in Assam ahead of upcoming elections.